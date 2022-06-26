Himachal Pradesh to set up special task force to curb drug menace

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday announced that his government is setting up a special task force headed by an additional director general of police to curb the menace of drugs.

Addressing a gathering after launching the 'Nasha Nahin, Zindagi Chunne' initiative of the Department of State Taxes and Excise and the Himachal Pradesh Nasha Nivaran Board here, Thakur said during his tenure, the quantity of drugs seized was the highest, as was the number of FIRs registered in drug cases.

Admitting that the drug menace has reached the remote areas of the state, the chief minister said assets worth Rs 20 crore of drug peddlers had been attached during his tenure.

Thakur also administered an oath against drug abuse on the occasion. He distributed narcotic drug detection kits and prizes to winners of various competitions such as painting, marathon and slogan writing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)