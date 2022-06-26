Fire breaks out at handicrafts manufacturing unit in Churu

A fire broke out at a handicrafts manufacturing factory in Churu district on Sunday which soon engulfed two other factories nearby, police said.

The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, they said.

As the flames spread, a wooden items factory and a plastic item manufacturing unit were gutted, the police said.

The incident took place in Sardarshahar on Bikaner Road.

Fire tenders from five stations in Churu and Bikaner brought the blaze under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)