NIA conducts searches in West Bengal in FICN seizure case in Kolkata

The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at two locations in Golabgunj and Sultangunj in Malda district of West Bengal in connection with a case of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) seizure, officials said.

The case relates to the recovery of high-quality FICN having a face value of Rs 3,46,000 from the possession of two accused -- Senaul Sk and Akramul near Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club in Kolkata, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case, initially registered in January 2020, was re-registered by the NIA in March 2020. During the searches, digital devices, including mobile phone, SIMs and other incriminating materials/documents have been seized, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

