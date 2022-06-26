Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in West Bengal in FICN seizure case in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 22:00 IST
NIA conducts searches in West Bengal in FICN seizure case in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at two locations in Golabgunj and Sultangunj in Malda district of West Bengal in connection with a case of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) seizure, officials said.

The case relates to the recovery of high-quality FICN having a face value of Rs 3,46,000 from the possession of two accused -- Senaul Sk and Akramul near Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club in Kolkata, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case, initially registered in January 2020, was re-registered by the NIA in March 2020. During the searches, digital devices, including mobile phone, SIMs and other incriminating materials/documents have been seized, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022