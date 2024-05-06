"What is happening to everyone": Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube's disappointing performance against PBKS

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that the poor form of players selected for the T20 World Cup 2024 continues as Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam failed to impress in the clash against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Fiery spells from Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh triggered a massive batting collapse and helped CSK beat PBKS by 28 runs at Dharamsala on Sunday.

The defending champions have gone up to third place in the points table with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points. Sam Curran-led side is at the eighth spot with four wins, seven losses and just eight points. "CSK were invited to bat first and 60 runs were scored in the first six overs. Only Ajinkya Rahane got out. So you felt 60 in six, small ground in Dharamsala - 225. However, where was 225? Rahul Chahar came and picked up two wickets in two balls - first Ruturaj (Gaikwad) and then Shivam Dube," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The 46-year-old stated that Dube has two golden ducks in the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league that too against the same team (PBKS) and back to back as well. "What is happening to everyone whose name has come in the Indian team? Shivam Dube has had two golden ducks, both against the same team and both against spinners, Harpreet Brar once and Rahul Chahar the second time. Rahul Chahar turned the game on its head," the commentator added.

Recapping the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to field first. CSK lost their wickets at regular intervals. It was knocks from Ravindra Jadeja (43 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Daryl Mitchell (30 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) that took CSK to a respectable 167/9 in their 20 overs. Rahul Chahar (3/23) and Harshal Patel (3/24) were the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Arshdeep Singh got two wickets while Sam Curran got a wicket too.

In the run-chase, PBKS lost two wickets early, with Tushar Deshpande (2/35) striking for Men in Yellow, but Prabhsimran Singh (30 in 23 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shashank Singh (27 in 20 balls, with four boundaries) helped them recover with a 53-run partnership. However, Ravindra Jadeja (3/20), Mitchell Santner (1/10) and Simarjeet Singh (2/16) helped CSK make a stunning comeback and restrict Punjab to 139/9 in their 20 overs. Jadeja received the 'Player of the Match' performance for his three wickets and a knock of 43.

CSK has gone up to third place in the points table with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points. PBKS is at the eighth spot with four wins, seven losses and just eight points. (ANI)

