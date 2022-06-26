Appalled that seeking justice is equated with hatching conspiracies: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said she was appalled that asking for justice in the country was equated with hatching conspiracies.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad by the Gujarat Police.

“Appalled that standing with the victims has been criminalised & asking for justice is equated with hatching conspiracies. To make matters worse, this judgement which should’ve served a closure is instead being used to punish the seekers of justice,” she wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)