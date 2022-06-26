Left Menu

Appalled that seeking justice is equated with hatching conspiracies: Mehbooba

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 22:09 IST
Appalled that seeking justice is equated with hatching conspiracies: Mehbooba
  • Country:
  • India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said she was appalled that asking for justice in the country was equated with hatching conspiracies.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad by the Gujarat Police.

“Appalled that standing with the victims has been criminalised & asking for justice is equated with hatching conspiracies. To make matters worse, this judgement which should’ve served a closure is instead being used to punish the seekers of justice,” she wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022