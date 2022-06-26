SIT probe into land grabbing in Goa: 4 persons, including 2 Archives Dept officials, held

A special investigation team probing land grabbing cases in Goa has arrested four persons, including two government staffers, an official said on Sunday.

He said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will chair a meeting on Monday to monitor the progress of the SIT's work, with the issue of the lands which are without registered owners or those where the owners have died or migrated without nominating successors likely to be discussed.

''The first arrest was on June 18 of Vikrant Shetty from Margao town, who is allegedly involved in 60-70 cases of illegal transfer of lands. On June 21, one Mohammed Sohail from Panaji was arrested in the same case. Diresh Naik from Bandora in south Goa, who is an official in the state Depatment of Archives, has been arrested for conniving with Shetty and Sohail,'' a CMPO official said.

''As per the complaint before SIT, Naik removed 'Look Registers' from the department and handed them to the accused to forge documents. Another official from the Department of Archives, Shivanand Madkaikar, was arrested on June 24. The probe found that several plots have no legal heirs due to death or migration of owners,'' he added.

Monday's meeting called by the CM will be attended by Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserratte, chief secretary, director general of police, revenue secretary, in-charge of SIT to decide on further course of action on such lands.

