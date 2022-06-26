Hardcore Naxal arrested in Bihar, arms recovered
- Country:
- India
Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a hardcore Maoist and, based on his tip-off, recovered a few assault rifles and a large quantity of ammunition.
According to Harpreet Kaur, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Gaya, a raid was conducted at a forest in the Naxal-infested Imamganj police station area of the district, following information about a gathering of Left-wing extremists.
Ashok Kumar Bhokta, said to be a zonal commander of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), was caught at the spot even though his associates managed to flee, taking advantage of the dark.
The SSP said based on Bhokta's inputs, a hideout was raided from where the recoveries include three rifles, besides a huge quantity of ammunition, 10 mobile phones, a hard disk and more than Rs 1 lakh in cash. PTI CORR NAC RBT RBT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh govt to reopen 260 schools shut for 15 years in Naxal-hit Bastar region
MP CM met Amit Shah in Delhi; discusses cooperation policies, Naxal activities
Chhattisgarh: ITBP preps up to tackle adversaries posed by prevalence of Naxalism in Narayanpur
New FOBs getting good results in anti-Naxal operations: CRPF
MP: 3 Naxals carrying over Rs 30 lakh bounty killed in encounter with police