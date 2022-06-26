Hardcore Naxal arrested in Bihar, arms recovered

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a hardcore Maoist and, based on his tip-off, recovered a few assault rifles and a large quantity of ammunition.

According to Harpreet Kaur, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Gaya, a raid was conducted at a forest in the Naxal-infested Imamganj police station area of the district, following information about a gathering of Left-wing extremists.

Ashok Kumar Bhokta, said to be a zonal commander of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), was caught at the spot even though his associates managed to flee, taking advantage of the dark.

The SSP said based on Bhokta's inputs, a hideout was raided from where the recoveries include three rifles, besides a huge quantity of ammunition, 10 mobile phones, a hard disk and more than Rs 1 lakh in cash. PTI CORR NAC RBT RBT

