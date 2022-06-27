6 police officers killed in northern Mexico ambush
Six police officers were killed and four others wounded Sunday in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon after they were ambushed by a presumed drug gang equipped with 10 home-made armored cars and heavy weaponry. Nuevo Leon state police said the patrol was outnumbered in the pre-dawn attack on a highway leading to the Colombia border crossing.
Six police officers were killed and four others wounded Sunday in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon after they were ambushed by a presumed drug gang equipped with 10 home-made armored cars and heavy weaponry. Nuevo Leon state police said the patrol was outnumbered in the pre-dawn attack on a highway leading to the Colombia border crossing. The force said the officers performed “heroically” in the attack. State prosecutors said the dead included one female officer. There was no immediate information on the identity of the attackers. But the nearby city of Nuevo Laredo has long been dominated by the violent Northeast cartel. Nuevo Leon suffered heavy violence under the old Zetas cartel in the last decade. After quieting somewhat, it has seen an uptick in killings so far this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northeast
- Nuevo Leon
- Zetas
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Nuevo Laredo
ALSO READ
Modi govt taking steps for development of northeast: Oraon
Northeast Delhi violence: Court acquits two accused for lack of identification, evidence
Heavy rain lashes large swathes of northeastern states
Nigeria: crisis in northeast will worsen without urgent help, says OCHA
Seasoned criminal held after gunfire from northeast Delhi