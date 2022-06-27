Left Menu

Pak intruder killed along IB in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 11:31 IST
Pak intruder killed along IB in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani intruder was killed by BSF troops along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu district early Monday, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said the area domination party noticed the intruder heading towards the border fence with an intention to cross over. ''Our party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention and continued his movement towards the fence'', he said.

BSF troops fired three rounds at the intruder, the spokesman said, adding his body was found close to the fence.

The body was handed over to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022