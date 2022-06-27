Pak intruder killed along IB in Jammu

A Pakistani intruder was killed by BSF troops along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu district early Monday, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said the area domination party noticed the intruder heading towards the border fence with an intention to cross over. ''Our party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention and continued his movement towards the fence'', he said.

BSF troops fired three rounds at the intruder, the spokesman said, adding his body was found close to the fence.

The body was handed over to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)