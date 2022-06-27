Left Menu

Zelenskiy asked G7 for air defence systems, tougher Russia sanctions - official

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:42 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked for anti-aircraft defense systems, more sanctions on Russia, and security guarantees as he addressed leaders of the Group of Seven summit, a European official said.

Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelenskiy also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

