Police seized drugs worth Rs 50 lakh in Assam's Karimganj, two held

Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 50 lakh and apprehended two drug peddlers in Assam's Karimganj district. The apprehended persons were identified as Nayan Kuri and Bidhan Kuri.

According to the Karimganj district police, based on a tip-off, Karimganj police launched an operation in the Lakhicharan area near Karimganj town on Sunday night and apprehended two drug peddlers. "After receiving information about two drug peddlers, we sent our two people to buy drugs from them and caught the drug peddlers. We had recovered 10 soap cases containing 125 grams of heroin and Yaba tablets in possession from them. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 50 lakh," Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said.

Meanwhile, a huge quantity of drugs, including 37 packets of Spasmo Plus tablets, and Tramadol tablets, were recovered in Assam's Nagaon. Based on a tip-off, police conducted a raid on the intervening night of 26-27 June. Accused persons have been apprehended, said police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)