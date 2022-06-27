Raj: 3 booked for allegedly raping, impregnating 13-year-old

Three persons, including two teenagers, have been booked here for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the girl's mother lodged an FIR on late Sunday night in which she mentioned that her daughter is three month pregnant and accused two persons of having raped he daughter, whereas the minor has accused her maternal grandfather from extended family for the same. ''A case has been registered under IPC section 376 against three persons. A medical board has been constituted to verify rape and pregnancy. As both the mother and minor have given different statements, their claims need to be verified, SHO Bhankrota Ravindra Singh said.

Police have registered a case against two teens named Hemant Rathore and Rohan Meena and one Harish Kumar Gupta.

As per the FIR, this incident happened nearly two months ago. The girl was in touch with two youths after having befriended them online, the SHO added.

