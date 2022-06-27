Left Menu

Raj: 3 booked for allegedly raping, impregnating 13-year-old

As both the mother and minor have given different statements, their claims need to be verified, SHO Bhankrota Ravindra Singh said.Police have registered a case against two teens named Hemant Rathore and Rohan Meena and one Harish Kumar Gupta.As per the FIR, this incident happened nearly two months ago.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:43 IST
Raj: 3 booked for allegedly raping, impregnating 13-year-old
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including two teenagers, have been booked here for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the girl's mother lodged an FIR on late Sunday night in which she mentioned that her daughter is three month pregnant and accused two persons of having raped he daughter, whereas the minor has accused her maternal grandfather from extended family for the same. ''A case has been registered under IPC section 376 against three persons. A medical board has been constituted to verify rape and pregnancy. As both the mother and minor have given different statements, their claims need to be verified, SHO Bhankrota Ravindra Singh said.

Police have registered a case against two teens named Hemant Rathore and Rohan Meena and one Harish Kumar Gupta.

As per the FIR, this incident happened nearly two months ago. The girl was in touch with two youths after having befriended them online, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022