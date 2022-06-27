Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 22 lakh seized in Arunachal's Naharlagun, 1 arrested

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 17:26 IST
Ganja worth Rs 22 lakh seized in Arunachal's Naharlagun, 1 arrested
Representative Image
Ganja worth Rs 22 lakh was sized in Naharlagun town in Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Following the interrogation of a woman arrested on June 24, a house was raided in Lekhi village on Sunday night and 12 bags of ganja weighing 195.67 kg were seized, they said.

The owner of the house was arrested in connection with the seizure, they added.

The seized drugs were brought from Mengio in Papum Pare district, said Superintendent of Police of Itanagar Jimmy Chiram.

In the last few days, a total of 721 kg of ganja has been seized by the police, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police on June 24 seized ganja worth over Rs 50 lakh from a house in Naharlagun and arrested the woman.

The woman was also arrested in July last year in a drug-related case, and was out on bail, police said.

All efforts are being made to clean the state capital from the drug menace, Chiram said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

