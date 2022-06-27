Left Menu

Bihar man arrested with pistol at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 17:41 IST
Bihar man arrested with pistol at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested with a country-made pistol at the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal's Siliguri on Monday, police said.

Mohammed Rahanuddin, a resident of Katihar in Bihar, was at the airport to catch a flight to Chennai, they said.

He was intercepted by the CISF with the pistol when he was undergoing the security check, they added.

The CISF handed him over to the Siliguri Metropolitan Police for investigation.

Rahanuddin told the police that he was going to Chennai for medical treatment, an officer said.

However, the accused could not give a satisfactory answer that why he was carrying a firearm, he said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022