Live updates | NATO to boost reaction force, Ukraine support
The Latest on the G-7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, which this year is being held in the Bavarian Alps in Germany; and the summit of NATO leaders that will start on Tuesday in Madrid.

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance wants to increase the number of its rapid reaction forces from the current 40,000 troops to 300,000.

Speaking at a press conference Monday ahead of a NATO summit later this week in Madrid, Stoltenberg said allies will agree to deliver further military support to Ukraine when they convene in Spain.

Stoltenberg said NATO members will agree on a "strengthened assistance package" including secure communication and anti-drone systems.

Over the long term, Stoltenberg said allies aim to help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era armaments to modern NATO equipment.

