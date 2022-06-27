Left Menu

PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 17:48 IST
UP: 2 sisters die after allegedly consuming contaminated food
Two sisters died on Monday after allegedly consuming contaminated food in the Talgram area of Kannauj district, officials said. Additional District Magistrate Gajendra Kumar said that Ram Narayan, his daughter-in-law Pinky and his granddaughters Riya (11) and Ritika (seven) along with some other family members had consumed puri, vegetables, and pulses on Sunday night in Kayasthan locality of Tangram.

On Monday morning, Riya and Ritika started vomiting and complained of diarrhea. After some time both of them died at home, he said.

Pinky and Ram Narayan too became serious.

Kumar said that Ram Narayan has been sent to a hospital in Farrukhabad, while the remaining four members have been admitted to a district hospital in Kannauj.

A team of food department officials has been sent to the spot for investigation, he added.

