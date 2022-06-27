Four held for killing man during drinking session in Palghar
Four persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man and dumping his body on Tarapur-Boisar road in Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.The body of the man, later identified as Pawan Mulik 29, was found on June 17, Rural police spokesperson Sachin Nawadkar said.The victim and accused had an argument while drinking.
''The victim and accused had an argument while drinking. It escalated and the four smashed Mulik's head with a stone. They then threw the body by the road near a petrol pump,'' he said.
