OFFICIAL-Russian-backed separatists say relatives can speak with captured Moroccan - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:35 IST
Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have granted relatives permission to speak with a Moroccan citizen sentenced to death for fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday, citing a top official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

A court in the breakaway DPR, which is recognised only by Russia, sentenced Saadoun Brahim and two British citizens to death in June in what Western politicians have decried as a show trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

