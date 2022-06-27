OFFICIAL-Russian-backed separatists say relatives can speak with captured Moroccan - RIA

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have granted relatives permission to speak with a Moroccan citizen sentenced to death for fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday, citing a top official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

A court in the breakaway DPR, which is recognised only by Russia, sentenced Saadoun Brahim and two British citizens to death in June in what Western politicians have decried as a show trial.

