Three Indians arrested in Nepal for thrashing car driver

Three Indian nationals have been arrested for looting a car after attacking its owner in western Nepal, a senior police official said on Monday.Bed Prakash Joshi, the Deputy Superintendent of Police and spokesperson of the Kailali district police office, said the car has been found and the culprits have been arrested.The vehicle was recovered from a lane leading to Shantinagar from Pathak Oil Store in Godavari Municipality-1.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:59 IST
Three Indian nationals have been arrested for looting a car after attacking its owner in western Nepal, a senior police official said on Monday.

Bed Prakash Joshi, the Deputy Superintendent of Police and spokesperson of the Kailali district police office, said the car has been found and the culprits have been arrested.

The vehicle was recovered from a lane leading to Shantinagar from Pathak Oil Store in Godavari Municipality-1. The arrested persons have been identified as Bhagat Singh, 21, Sahil Badlise,17, and Sanni Aaut, 20. The trio came from Sonipat in Haryana and was hiding in a nearby jungle where the car was found.

The police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

The three Indians looted Lokendra Singh Bhandari, a computer operator at Aalital Rural Municipality in Dadeldhura district in far-West Nepal.

Bhandari had given them a lift from Mahendra Nagar to Khani Danda. As they arrived at Godavari Municipality, the trio asked the driver to stop the car and got out of it to take some photos They took the owner some 50 meters away from the main road where the car was stopped and beat him before tying him with a rope.

After beating him, they left Bhandari, a resident of Bedkot Municipality-3 in Kanchanpur district, in the roadside jungle, police said, adding that a local spotted Bhandari and called the police for the driver’s rescue.

