Russian shelling kills four in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - regional governor

Russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine killed four people and wounded 19 on Monday, the regional governor said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies targeting civilians. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance. Information on the number of victims is being updated," Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)