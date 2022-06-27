Left Menu

G7 and guests from global south hail "courageous" defenders of democracy

Reuters | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 27-06-2022 22:24 IST
The Group of Seven rich democracies and five developing countries invited to the G7 summit this year hailed the "courageous defenders" of democracy that stand against oppression in a joint statement on Monday.

In a statement on "resilient democracies" that did not explicitly mention Russia or Ukraine, the G7, India, Indonesia, Senegal, Argentina and South Africa reaffirmed their commitment to the rules-based international order.

