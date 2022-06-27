G7 and guests from global south hail "courageous" defenders of democracy

The Group of Seven rich democracies and five developing countries invited to the G7 summit this year hailed the "courageous defenders" of democracy that stand against oppression in a joint statement on Monday.

In a statement on "resilient democracies" that did not explicitly mention Russia or Ukraine, the G7, India, Indonesia, Senegal, Argentina and South Africa reaffirmed their commitment to the rules-based international order.

