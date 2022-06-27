G7 and guests from global south hail "courageous" defenders of democracy
Reuters | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 27-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 22:24 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The Group of Seven rich democracies and five developing countries invited to the G7 summit this year hailed the "courageous defenders" of democracy that stand against oppression in a joint statement on Monday.
In a statement on "resilient democracies" that did not explicitly mention Russia or Ukraine, the G7, India, Indonesia, Senegal, Argentina and South Africa reaffirmed their commitment to the rules-based international order.
