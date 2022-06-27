U.N. spokesman says attack on Ukraine shopping mall 'deplorable'
The United Nations is concerned about the intensifying fighting in Ukraine and the "deplorable" attack on a shopping mall, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. Any sort of civilian infrastructure, which includes obviously shopping malls, and civilians should never ever be targeted," Dujarric told reporters. At least 10 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Lunin said.
At least 10 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Lunin said.
