Jan. 6 committee to hold hearing on Tuesday -statement

The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on Tuesday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony," the panel said in a statement.

The previously unannounced hearing will be held at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) it said on Monday, without providing details.

