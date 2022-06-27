Jan. 6 committee to hold hearing on Tuesday -statement
The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on Tuesday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony," the panel said in a statement.
The previously unannounced hearing will be held at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) it said on Monday, without providing details.
