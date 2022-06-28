Left Menu

Presence of Russia in North Africa is increasing - Spanish Foreign Minister

The presence of Russia in North African countries is increasing in a region where political instability and militant activity are spreading, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday, defending a foreign policy shift towards Africa. "There is a growing Russian presence in Africa, in North African countries," he told Antena3 TV station in Madrid hours before a NATO summit opened in the Spanish capital.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:59 IST
Presence of Russia in North Africa is increasing - Spanish Foreign Minister
Jose Manuel Albares Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

The presence of Russia in North African countries is increasing in a region where political instability and militant activity are spreading, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday, defending a foreign policy shift towards Africa.

"There is a growing Russian presence in Africa, in North African countries," he told Antena3 TV station in Madrid hours before a NATO summit opened in the Spanish capital. Spain is shifting its foreign policy towards Africa while lobbying the EU and NATO for support to address migration from the continent, aggravated by the Ukraine invasion, two senior government officials and two diplomatic sources told Reuters.

Albares said on Tuesday the epicenter of world terrorism is in the Sahel, an area with very weak institutions, more and more military juntas, a food crisis and migratory movements. Spain intends to take advantage of a NATO summit to press its case for the alliance to focus on Africa and is likely to ask for increased intelligence sharing, including on issues related to migration, the diplomats said.

Beside the Sahel region, on the southern fringe of the Sahara desert, Albares said he was not aware Russian troops were based in Algeria, which suspended a friendship treaty with Spain this month over a diplomatic dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022