Firefighters and soldiers searched for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West. FIGHTING

* More than 1,000 people were inside when two Russian missiles slammed into the mall in Kremenchuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. * Russia denied hitting the mall, saying it had struck a weapons depot and a subsequent explosion of ammunition had triggered a fire in the nearby complex.

* The G7 called the strike a Russian war crime. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had told NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg that his country needs missile defense systems to prevent Russian attacks.

* Ukrainian forces still controlled Lysychansk but its loss was possible as Russia poured resources into the fight, Luhansk Governor Gaidai said. * Russia shelled Kharkiv, hitting apartment buildings and a primary school, the regional governor said. The shelling killed five people and wounded 22 including children.

ECONOMY AND DIPLOMACY * G7 leaders agreed to explore imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil that had been sold above a certain price, according to an extract of their summit's final communique.

* G7 leaders have agreed to push for a ban on imports of Russian gold as part of efforts to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, an EU official said. QUOTES

* "It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims ... It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia," - President Zelensky. * "Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account," - G7 leaders.

* "I flew head first and splinters hit my body. The whole place was collapsing," mall attack survivor Ludmyla Mykhailets.

