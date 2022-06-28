Left Menu

Raj: Woman, son-in-law commit suicide over alleged affair

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:27 IST
A woman and her son-in-law who were allegedly having an affair committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Dariya (38) and Hotaram Bhil (25).

They both had left the house on Monday without informing anyone, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital, Station House Officer (Barmer) Parvat Singh said.

