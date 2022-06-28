G7 to tackle cyber threats and disinformation from Russia: communique

The Group of Seven leaders agreed on Tuesday to strengthen their countries' defences against foreign disinformation and cyber attacks, including threats posed by Russia.

"We also commit to further strengthening our internal security in light of transnational threats including those posed by Russia and other authoritarian regimes," said the G7 communique at the end of a summit in Germany.

