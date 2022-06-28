Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sworn in as CJ of Delhi HC

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to the 60-year-old Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the LG's secretariat.

The ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Somnath Bharti, and Madan Lal.

Senior judges and advocates were also present at the ceremony.

Justice Sharma was previously serving as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and his transfer was notified by the Central government on June 19.

After the retirement of Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel in March, Justice Vipin Sanghi served as acting chief justice from March 13 till June 27.

Justice Sanghi has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Sharma, who was born on November 30, 1961, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, completed his schooling and graduation there itself and thereafter obtained an LLB degree in 1984 with three university gold medals.

He was enrolled as an advocate in September 1984 and practiced in service, constitutional, civil, and criminal matters before the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur.

He was appointed as Additional Central Government Counsel in 1993 and thereafter, senior panel counsel by the Government of India in 2004.

In 2003, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Madhya Pradesh High Court at the young age of 42. Justice Sharma was elevated as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 18, 2008, and appointed as a permanent judge on January 15, 2010. Thereafter, he was transferred to Karnataka High Court in January 2021 and then elevated as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court in October 2021.

Justice Sharma is an avid reader and is also known for his contributions to various universities. He is associated with National Law University and is also on the Advisory Board of National Law Institute University, Bhopal, and has published numerous research articles and papers.

While the sanctioned strength of judges of Delhi High Court is 60, currently there are 47 serving judges.

