Security forces nab 4 smugglers with teak wood worth Rs 2 crore in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces apprehended four smugglers with illegal teak wood worth Rs 2 crore in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on specific input, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police in a joint operation apprehended the four smugglers with four truck loads of Burmese Teak wood at Jharnapani in Chumoukedima district, an Assam Rifles officer said.

The items were being smuggled from Manipur to Dimapur, he said, adding that the four smugglers along with confiscated goods have been handed over to Forest Department Chumoukedima, Dimapur range for further investigation.

