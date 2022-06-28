Two suspected over-ground workers of militants killed in J-K's Kupwara

Two suspected overground workers (OGWs) of militants were on Tuesday shot dead by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The deceased were identified as Majid Chechi and Shamsudin Beigh. They are believed to have come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and facilitate infiltration of militants, they said.

''As reported by the Army, at approximately 0015 hours on 28th June, some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in the general area of India Gate – Bichu in Kieran sector of Kupwara by its own fence patrol party. The suspected movement was challenged by the Army's patrol party,'' a police spokesperson said.

On being challenged, the suspects opened fire at the parol party, which retaliated, he said.

Following a search, two persons were found dead, he added.

Four AK rifles, eight magazines, and two packets of narcotics were found on their bodies. Two more AK rifles along with magazines and four grenades were found on the other side of the fence, the spokesperson said.

Chechi and Beigh are believed to have come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and facilitate infiltration of terrorists in the general area of Rauta Nar at the fence, he said.

The spokesperson said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.

