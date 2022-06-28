Over one quintal ganja seized, five arrested

Police arrested five inter-state drug peddlers and seized over one quintal of ganja worth around Rs 6 lakh in Jharkhand's Chatra district, an officer said on Tuesday.

During checking of vehicles on Monday night, police intercepted two SUVs on NH 22 near Tadbanwa village under Jori Bashistnagar police station of Chatra district, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said.

During checking of the vehicles police found one quintal ganja concealed in a specially built chamber in a vehicle, the SP said.

Police arrested five peddlers, all from Fatua in Patna district of Bihar and confiscated both the vehicles, he said.

The arrested persons told police that the drug was being smuggled to Patna via Chatra from Odisha, the SP said.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and NDPS Act, Ranjan added.

