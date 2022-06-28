Over 95 lakh cases settled in National Lok Adalat organised in states, UTs: NALSA

Over 95 lakh cases were settled in the second National 'Lok Adalat' organised in 28 states and eight union territories with a total settlement amount of Rs 9412 crore, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) said Tuesday.

The 'Lok Adalat' was held in both physical and virtual or hybrid mode under the aegis of NALSA.

'Lok Adalat' is an alternative dispute redressal mechanism and it is a forum where disputes or cases pending in the court of law or at the pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably.

“The total number of cases that were settled in all the 28 States and eight Union Territories is 95,78,710 including 28,74,921 lakh pending and 67,03,789 lakh pre-litigation cases. The total value of the settlement amount is Rs 9412.27 crore,” a press release from NALSA said.

The press note said Supreme Court judge Justice U U Lalit, who is the Executive Chairman of NALSA, stressed the need for quick and affordable access to common people and said there is a need to work upon a unified attempt by personnel within the legal field to optimally realise the greater aim of NALSA.

Justice Lalit will succeed Justice N V Ramana as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

“Justice Lalit has time and again stressed and worked upon a unified attempt by personnel within the legal field and even by those without so as to optimally realise the greater aim of NALSA; for the aim not only pertains to the duty of State but touches upon the duty of every man to provide in his capacity for the fulfilment of dire want of his fellow brother/sister.

“NALSA under the chairmanship of His Lordship has not only delivered optimally in terms of results but has paved the way for every institution in the country,” the release said.

The release further stated that Maharashtra, Daman and Diu, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli successfully conducted the Lok Adalat on May 7, 2022, Goa and Karnataka conducted the Lok Adalat on June 25, 2022, while Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry and Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands conducted the Lok Adalat on June 26, 2022.

