Two Ludhiana based tax drivers held, over 20 kg drugs seized

Punjab Police's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two alleged drug smugglers from Ludhiana and recovered 20.80 kg amphetamine or crystal meth, notoriously known as ICE, a senior offical said on Tuesday. The operation was carried out by the teams of STF Ludhiana led by Assistant IGP, Snehdeep Sharma.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Bobby (40) of village Sanet in Ludhiana and Arjun (26) of Ambedkar Nagar in Ludhiana, an official statement said.

Both are taxi drivers in Ludhiana. The police have also booked the main supplier identified as Vishal alias Vinay, a resident of Labour Colony Ludhiana, it said.

Divulging details, IGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon said that following a reliable information that Harpreet and Arjun were to deliver supply of ICE at T-Point in BRS Nagar Ludhiana on their motorcycle, a police team led by Incharge STF Ludhiana Range Inspector Harbans Singh raided the location and managed to arrest both the smugglers after recovering 2Kg ICE concealed in a black colour bag along with a weighing machine from their possession.

He said that during investigation, accused persons have confessed to having been selling ICE drugs for over four years on the instructions of Vishal alias Vinay, the alleged kingpin, as per the statement.

The IGP said that following the confessions of both the accused, the police team has also recovered 18.80 kg ICE along with a weighing machine from the house of Vishal alias Vinay, also situated in Ludhiana. ''The ICE drug was concealed in an almirah kept on the second floor of the house,'' he said.

He added that all the forward and backward linkages will be traced during the investigations and no accused will be spared and the strictest possible action will be initiated as per the law.

AIG Snehdeep Sharma said that the police teams are on manhunt to arrest absconding accused Vishal. Further investigations are on, he added.

