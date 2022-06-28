U.S. accuses Chinese companies of supporting Russia's military

The Biden administration said on Tuesday it has added 36 companies to a trade blacklist, accusing some of the targetted Chinese firms of providing support to Russia’s military and defense industrial base, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Targets also include companies from Russia, UAE, Lithuania, Pakistan, Singapore the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, according to the Federal Register entry.

