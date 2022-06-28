Three injured in tiff over pet dog in southwest Delhi

Three persons of a family got injured after argument with a neighbour over roaming of their pet dog in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area, police said area on Tuesday.

On Sunday, an incident of quarrel was reported at Dabri police station area between two families over roaming of a dog in the street.

In the incident, three persons Vinod Kumar, his wife and daughter got injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

According to the police, Jitender Pandey was drunk and Kumar was walking with his dog in the area. Pandey tried to hit the dog that allegedly bites him. Later, Pandey called some persons from his home and they assaulted the victims.

Strict legal action has been taken in the matter, they said.

On the statement of Kumar, a case was registered against his neighbour Pandey and his family for allegedly beating the complainant and his family with bamboo sticks and iron rods, the DCP said.

Two accused Naveen and Sanoj Kumar, the relatives of Pandey, were arrested. Other accused are absconding and investigation is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)