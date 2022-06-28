NCP banners flaying dissident Sena MLAs as 'traitors' put on display in Guwahati

Banners labelling dissident Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in a Guwahati hotel, as “traitors” were hung in various places here by the youth and students wings of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is a partner in the coalition government of Maharashtra.

The banners, in Hindi, one of which was erected in Lankeswar area -- between Radisson Blu hotel and Guwahati airport -- carried graphics of a scene from blockbuster 'Baahubali', in which Katappa betrayed and killed Amarendra Baahubali by stabbing him with a sword from behind.

''The entire country is looking at the traitors hiding in Guwahati, the public won't forgive such fake cunning people (Sara desh dekh raha hain, Guwahati me chupe gaddaroko. Maaf nahi karegi janata, aise farzi makkaroko),'' the message on two of the banners by Nationalist Youth Congress stated.

Another banner was found tied to trees near a road here by the Nationalist Student Congress.

''Not from the haven of Radisson Blu, it will be discussed in the hero's land of Maharashtra (Radisson Blu ke bil se nahi, Maharashtra ki veer bhumi me aakar baat hogi),'' said the banner, which also carried the hashtag 'traitors of Shiv Sena' (#ShivSenaKeGaddar) All three banners were found removed by noon.

A senior police officer, when contacted, said he had no knowledge of it.

On Monday night, a huge hoarding in support of Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who led the team of MLAs to first Surat and then Guwahati, was on display near Raddison Blu, where they have put up since their arrival here last week. ''Say with pride we are Hindu. Shinde sahab, we are with you (Garv se kaho hum Hindu hain. Shinde sahab hum aapke saath hain),'' it said.

The hashtag ''Hintutva Forever'' in English was also written on it.

This hoarding also had huge pictures of Balasaheb Thackeray, Anand Dighe and Shinde, with hashtag ''Hintutva Forever'' written on it in English.

In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition, along with some Independents, have been camping in Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, since June 22.

