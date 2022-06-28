Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:56 IST
Tailor murder: Prohibitory orders imposed, mobile internet suspended across Rajasthan
Rajasthan government on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders and suspended mobile internet service across the state in view of communal tension following the murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

Two men slit the throat of the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in the Rajasthan city on Tuesday, saying in a video posted on social media that they avenged an insult to Islam.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma directed officials to suspend mobile internet service across the state for 24 hours and impose section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) -- preventing the assembly of more than four people -- in all districts of the state for a month.

Leaves of police and administration officials have also been cancelled.

Sharma chaired a high-level meeting with senior officers, including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Director General of Police M L Lather and others, to review the situation.

“The chief secretary has directed all divisional commissioners, inspector generals of police and district collectors to take special vigil across the state,” an official statement said. PTI AG SDA RHL

