Tailor murder: Prohibitory orders imposed, mobile internet suspended across Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan government on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders and suspended mobile internet service across the state in view of communal tension following the murder of a tailor in Udaipur.
Two men slit the throat of the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in the Rajasthan city on Tuesday, saying in a video posted on social media that they avenged an insult to Islam.
Chief Secretary Usha Sharma directed officials to suspend mobile internet service across the state for 24 hours and impose section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) -- preventing the assembly of more than four people -- in all districts of the state for a month.
Leaves of police and administration officials have also been cancelled.
Sharma chaired a high-level meeting with senior officers, including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Director General of Police M L Lather and others, to review the situation.
“The chief secretary has directed all divisional commissioners, inspector generals of police and district collectors to take special vigil across the state,” an official statement said. PTI AG SDA RHL
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Usha Sharma
- Abhay Kumar
- Udaipur
- PTI AG
- Islam
- Kanhaiya Lal
- Rajasthan city
- Police M L Lather
ALSO READ
PoK protest cuts in budgetary grants by Islamabad
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to avoid protests over anti-Islam comments
Islamic scholars gather in Istanbul to highlight Uyghur genocide, support their struggle with China
Authorities say 55 people have been killed in northern Burkina Faso in a suspected Islamic extremist attack, reports AP.