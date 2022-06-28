Sweden, turkey and finland to prepare joint memorandum to address turkey concerns over nato membership - finnish media

Turkey, Sweden and Finland will prepare a joint memorandum to address Turkey's concerns over the two Scandinavian countries joining NATO, according to Finnish media reports.

The reports, in Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat and Finnish newspaper Iltalehti, came as the Turkish, Swedish and Finnish heads of state took part in a lengthy meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the first day of the NATO summit in Madrid.

