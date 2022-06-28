Left Menu

Sweden, turkey and finland to prepare joint memorandum to address turkey concerns over nato membership - finnish media

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:14 IST
Sweden, turkey and finland to prepare joint memorandum to address turkey concerns over nato membership - finnish media
  • Country:
  • Spain

Turkey, Sweden and Finland will prepare a joint memorandum to address Turkey's concerns over the two Scandinavian countries joining NATO, according to Finnish media reports.

The reports, in Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat and Finnish newspaper Iltalehti, came as the Turkish, Swedish and Finnish heads of state took part in a lengthy meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the first day of the NATO summit in Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022