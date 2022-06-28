Mother-daughter murdered in UP's Sultanpur

A mother-daughter duo were murdered on Tuesday in Lambhua area of the district, police said. SHO of Lambhua police station AK Singh said that assailants barged into the house of Ramsukh Maurya in broad daylight on Tuesday, and murdered Maurya's wife Shakuntala (50) and daughter Vijaylakshmi (22) using a sharp-edged weapon. Singh said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated.

