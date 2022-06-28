Left Menu

SP, BSP condemn murder of tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, urge people to maintain harmony

I appeal to all to maintain peace and order and exercise restraint, she said in a tweet in Hindi.The Rajasthan government should take all necessary steps to ensure that the culprits get strict legal punishment, and also maintain normalcy, she said.Within hours of the murder, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed across Rajasthan for a month and mobile internet services suspended for the next 24 hours.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:26 IST
SP, BSP condemn murder of tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, urge people to maintain harmony
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday condemned the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur over ''insult to Islam'' and demanded stringent punishment for the guilty.

Two men with a cleaver murdered the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam.

In a tweet in Hindi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, ''The killing in Udaipur should be condemned in the harshest terms. Every one in the society has to come forward to save the country's brotherhood.'' ''Such criminal elements must be given the harshest punishment, so that the enemies of peace do not take any advantage of it.'' BSP supremo Mayawati too demanded action against the assailants and urged people to maintain peace and harmony.

''The The brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan today is very sad, and it must be condemned. I appeal to all to maintain peace and order and exercise restraint,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The Rajasthan government should take all necessary steps to ensure that the culprits get strict legal punishment, and also maintain normalcy,'' she said.

Within hours of the murder, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed across Rajasthan for a month and mobile internet services suspended for the next 24 hours. At 8 pm, curfew was declared till further orders in seven police station areas of Udaipur city.

