SC to hear at 5 pm Sena's plea challenging Governor's direction to Thackeray govt to face floor test

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear at 5 pm the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governors direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government to take floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala took note of submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove majority at 11 am on Thursday.We will keep at 5 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 11:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear at 5 pm the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala took note of submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove a majority at 11 am on Thursday.

''We will keep at 5 pm. Please make sure that paper books are supplied by 3 pm to parties concerned,'' the bench said.

Singhvi said the floor test cannot include names that are ''stigmatized''. Earlier, the apex court on June 27 had kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

