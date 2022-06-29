UK needs more defense spending to maintain leadership role - defense minister

Defense minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that Britain will need to bolster its spending on defense if it wanted to maintain a global leadership role after 2024 when his department's current budget allocation will be reviewed.

"If Britain wants to maintain this leadership role post-2024 we're going to have to see probably greater investment," Wallace said on Sky News.

