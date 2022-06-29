Left Menu

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, Palestinian officials said, in the latest in a series of clashes.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:19 IST
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, Palestinian officials said, in the latest in a series of clashes. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said that one of its men was killed "confronting the occupation forces" in Jenin, where military raids have increased after men from the area carried out several deadly street attacks on Israelis.

The Israeli military said its forces, who had been conducting "counter-terrorism activities", responded with live fire towards a number of Palestinian suspects who had thrown explosives at them. U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza collapsed in 2014 and have shown no sign of revival.

Israeli and Palestinian leaders are expected to meet separately next month with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to the region.

