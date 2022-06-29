UP: Bank manager arrested for swindling over Rs 29 lakh from customer's account

A bank manager was arrested here for withdrawing over Rs 29 lakh from a customer's account through a fake cheque, police said on Wednesday.

Anirudh Kumar, posted as the branch manager at the Punjab National Bank in Khatauli town, withdrew Rs 29,42,000 from a customer's account using a fake cheque a few months ago, they said.

While Kumar was arrested on Tuesday, two others -- Shah Alam and Urooj -- found to be involved in the case are absconding, they said.

Police said that on the complaint of the customer, Ashok, a case of cheating was registered against the three.

Kumar was shifted to Baghpat from Khatauli branch recently.

