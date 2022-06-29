Left Menu

UP: Bank manager arrested for swindling over Rs 29 lakh from customer's account

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:56 IST
UP: Bank manager arrested for swindling over Rs 29 lakh from customer's account
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bank manager was arrested here for withdrawing over Rs 29 lakh from a customer's account through a fake cheque, police said on Wednesday.

Anirudh Kumar, posted as the branch manager at the Punjab National Bank in Khatauli town, withdrew Rs 29,42,000 from a customer's account using a fake cheque a few months ago, they said.

While Kumar was arrested on Tuesday, two others -- Shah Alam and Urooj -- found to be involved in the case are absconding, they said.

Police said that on the complaint of the customer, Ashok, a case of cheating was registered against the three.

Kumar was shifted to Baghpat from Khatauli branch recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022