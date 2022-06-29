Mine explodes along LoC in Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A mine blast took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Officials said the mine exploded due to movement of an animal near the border.PTI AB AB DV DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement