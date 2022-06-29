Left Menu

MP: Five-year-old falls into borewell in Chhatarpur; rescue operations underway

PTI | Bhopal/Chhatarpur | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:12 IST
MP: Five-year-old falls into borewell in Chhatarpur; rescue operations underway
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old boy slipped and fell into an open borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place around 2 pm in Narayanpura Patharpur village located near the district headquarters, he said.

Dipendra Yadav, the son of farmer Akhilesh Yadav, slipped and fell into a 40-feet deep borewell while playing, the official said.

A team of officials from the district administration and local police reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway to pull the boy out safely from the borewell, he said.

Expressing concern about the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the chief secretary, his principal secretary and the collector of Chhatarpur to make all necessary arrangements to rescue the child, an official said.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot to take part in the operation and JCB machines have also been deployed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022