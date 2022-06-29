Left Menu

Maha: Three held for illegal possession of swords in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:51 IST
Maha: Three held for illegal possession of swords in Nashik
Three persons were arrested for illegal possession of swords in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the city crime branch unit-1 raided some houses in Qazichi Gadhi area in Amardham Road and seized seven swords worth Rs 7,000, an official said.

The accused, Vipul Anil More (28), Chetan Ramesh Gangwani (26) and Ganesh Rajendra Wakalkar (22), had brought these swords from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and kept them in their houses when the preventive orders were in place in the city under section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered in this regard, the official said.

