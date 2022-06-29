Left Menu

Punjab: Drug inspector held for graft

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:56 IST
Punjab: Drug inspector held for graft
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested a drug inspector in connection with a bribery case, officials said.

The sleuths had nabbed Rakesh Kumar, a class IV employee of Civil Hospital, Pathankot, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

In this case, Bableen Kaur, a drug inspector from Pathankot was also arrested later, an official statement quoting a spokesperson of the bureau said.

''Rakesh Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of a Pathankot-based man, who had approached the bureau informing that he had applied online for a grant of license to open a medical store at Mamoon,'' the spokesperson said.

''The complainant was later called by Bableen Kaur, who told him to contact Rakesh Kumar, who was previously been posted with her,'' according to the spokesperson.

The complainant met Kumar on June 18 and was asked to pay a bribe of Rs one lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 90,000, for getting the license from Kaur.

The spokesperson informed that the complainant agreed to give Rs 30,000 as the first installment of this bribe on June 28.

A trap was laid and the vigilance team nabbed the Kumar while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

''Later on Bableen Kaur was also arrested for her involvement in this case,'' said the spokesperson.

He said an FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Range police station, Amritsar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022