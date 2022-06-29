Kyiv praises NATO stance on Russia, seeks 'strong and active position' on Ukraine
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine praised NATO on Wednesday for having a "clear-eyed stance" on Russia and for inviting Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance, and called for an "equally strong and active position on Ukraine" to protect Euro-Atlantic security.
"Today in Madrid, NATO proved it can take difficult, but essential decisions," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
"We welcome a clear-eyed stance on Russia, as well as accession for Finland and Sweden. An equally strong and active position on Ukraine will help to protect the Euro-Atlantic security and stability."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Euro-Atlantic
- Sweden
- NATO
- Russia
- Finland
- Atlantic
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion
US Senator objects to high pecan tariff imposed by India
Five killed, 22 injured in Ukranian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say
WRAPUP 3-No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
UPDATE 2-Five killed, 22 injured in Ukrainian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say