Left Menu

Another witness turns hostile in Malegaon blast trial, 21st till now

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 21:05 IST
Another witness turns hostile in Malegaon blast trial, 21st till now
  • Country:
  • India

A licensed arms dealer, who had allegedly sold ammunition to one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, became the 21st witness to turn hostile during the trial here on Wednesday.

The witness had allegedly sold ammunition to Lt Col Prasad Purohit, one of the accused in the case.

In his statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the witness had claimed that Purohit had visited his arms shop in 2006 to purchase ammunition.

The accused was carrying a licensed weapon when he came to the shop, and he had sold him ammunition once, the witness had told the ATS, which was investigating the case at the time.

The probe was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

However, during his deposition before the court on Wednesday, the witness retracted the statement he had given to the probe agency.

He failed to recognise Purohit in court or the weapon, when it was shown to him.

A witness presented by the probe agency is declared hostile when he or she does not support the prosecution’s case in the court. Six persons were killed and around 90 were injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Apart from Purohit, the accused in the case include BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Shudakar Diwedi, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni, all of whom are out on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022